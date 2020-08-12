Iowa makes plan to roll-out vaccine

COUNTY – The first round of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc. are expected to arrive in Iowa this month, and Myrtue Medical Center, Harlan, hosts one of the needed ultra cold-storage units that will keep the vaccine vials safe and viable during distribution.

Myrtue officials said this week the hospital is one of only 29 locations in Iowa with an ultra-cold freezer. It was a forward-thinking purchase made as part of the hospital’s outpatient renovation project, and currently is used to store fresh frozen plasma, and for its capabilities to monitor temperatures.