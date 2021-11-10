Iowa Master Farmers
From Staff Reports
HARLAN -- Ron and Maria Rosmann, Harlan, have been named Iowa Master Farmers by Wallaces Farmer Magazine and the Iowa Master Farmer Association.
Five Iowa farm families were honored September 13 in Ames. Originally scheduled for March, 2020, the awards program was postponed due to the pandemic.
The 2020-21 winners also included Richard and Rita Godfrey of Henderson, Richard and Jane Juchems of Plainfield, Jim and Mimi Wagner of Primghar, and Tom and Holly Wagner of Primghar. They join more than 460 Iowa farm families recognized since 1926.
Full article in the Tribune!
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95