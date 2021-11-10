From Staff Reports

HARLAN -- Ron and Maria Rosmann, Harlan, have been named Iowa Master Farmers by Wallaces Farmer Magazine and the Iowa Master Farmer Association.

Five Iowa farm families were honored September 13 in Ames. Originally scheduled for March, 2020, the awards program was postponed due to the pandemic.

The 2020-21 winners also included Richard and Rita Godfrey of Henderson, Richard and Jane Juchems of Plainfield, Jim and Mimi Wagner of Primghar, and Tom and Holly Wagner of Primghar. They join more than 460 Iowa farm families recognized since 1926.

Full article in the Tribune!