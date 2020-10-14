IRA honors Grace on Main

ELK HORN – Grace on Main Restaurant in Elk Horn has been honored as Rural Operator of the Year by the Iowa Restaurant Association.

On November 16, the association will present its annual state hospitality awards at the Community Choice Convention Center in Des Moines.

“This event is a much needed celebration of one of Iowa’s most resilient and important industries,” said Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association.

“After the challenges we’ve faced this year, we’re ready to honor hospitality professionals who exemplify innovation and business acumen, as well as shine a light on the significant contributions they’ve made to their communities and Iowa’s hospitality culture.”