Irwin awarded grant for house demolition

IRWIN – The City of Irwin has been awarded a grant from the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund for the demolition of a dilapidated property.

The grant was one of three awarded this month by the trust, the others going to Logan and Malvern. The grants, each of which is for a maximum of $15,000 per property, may be used for up to 50 percent of the actual asbestos removal and demolition cost for one dilapidated residential property in each community.