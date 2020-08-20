ISU Extension Committee to nominate candidates
HARLAN - Four Shelby County residents have been appointed to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach council nominating committee, Renee Hansen, council chairperson announced. The committee is charged with nominating candidates for the four vacancies on the council before Aug. 26, 2020.
Committee members selected to nominate extension council candidates for the 2020 election are Roger Ahrenholtz, Manilla, Doug Kramer, Earling, Shirley McConnell, Manilla and Ellen Walsh-Rosmann, Harlan.
