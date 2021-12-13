ISU Extension series teaches 5th graders about farm safety
COUNTY – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach continued its annual farm safety program series for local fifth-graders in 2021 with the goal of keeping the focus on protections while living and working on a farmstead.
Paulette Madson, Shelby County Ag and Natural Resources Program Coordinator, said the weekly resource offered the students the opportunity to read and do activities with videos about the weekly topic.
“They were then given an opportunity to meet with a speaker about the topic at the end of the week,” said Madson.
