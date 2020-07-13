It’s Dry and Hot
REGIONAL -- Shelby County and much of west-central Iowa remains in an abnormally dry state this week, according to the United States Drought Monitor (USDM).
The monitor releases weekly reports on drought in the United States. It’s a team effort produced jointly by the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
R. Aaron Saegling, field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension, reports that Harlan remains 5.35 inches in deficit precipitation since April 1. While the area should have seen 13.07 inches of precipitation since then on average, only 7.72 inches of rain has fallen.
