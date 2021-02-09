It’s Okay Not To Be Ok

HARLAN – Greg Gregersen and Gina Nance have something in common.

Through their efforts and advocacy for suicide prevention and mental health awareness, they have come to realize that there are more people who have been touched by the topics than many may realize.

And that their own experiences are shared by others.

They hear from acquaintances, and even strangers, who have said they’ve lost their brother, cousin, best friend, mother, or a servant in the community to suicide. Their hope is to bring awareness to prevention and mental health needs.

“Being a survivor is an exclusive club,” said Nance, “that none of us wished to join because the initiation fees are way too much to pay.”

Gregersen, of Harlan, lost his brother to suicide, and his wife, Abby, lost her childhood friend to suicide as well, all within the past few years. They’ve since made it their mission to help educate the public about prevention measures and mental health awareness.

“Mental health kind of flies under the radar,” said Greg. “We need to break the stigma surrounding mental health. The goal is to be able to talk with people about it.”

Nance lost her older sister to suicide, and it was devastating.

“At the time I did not feel at all comfortable discussing it,” she said. ‘It was just too painful. I also had a fear of stigma. I didn’t want to burden anyone else with my grief. I didn’t want anyone to feel sorry for me.

“I wanted to be strong for myself and for my family.”

Yet she was able to meet with an organization dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health services, and learned that bringing the issue to the forefront is key in helping get the word out. There’s a whole community of individuals who have the same feelings of loss, and they aren’t alone.

“Together we can start those crucial conversations, and bring about necessary change as a whole regarding mental health,” she said.

