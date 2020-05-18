It’s only supposed to be... poop, pee and TP

Home / Home

Mon, 05/18/2020

    HARLAN -- Anyone interested in seeing what people in Harlan are flushing down their toilets?
    Employees have to fish this stuff out of the trash basket at the plant to keep the pumps from clogging.  You can see rubber gloves, wipes and hand towels mostly.
    During this pandemic and the shortage of toilet paper, residents have been flushing things they shouldn’t.  City officials are asking residents to please not flush anything but toilet paper.

