IT’S A PINK OUT!
HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School hosted Pink Out activities Friday, Jan. 24 during the boy/girl doubleheader basketball game vs. Clarinda. A number of activities were planned to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research. Above, Sarah Strom, a breast cancer survivor, spoke to the crowd about the importance of self exams. Here she is with her story board on display in the hallway.
