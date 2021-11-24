It's the Holiday Season

COUNTY -- The eighth year of the holiday lighting ceremony in downtown Harlan will kick off Saturday, Nov. 27 with lots of Christmas cheer and holiday events to start the season in Shelby County.

The beginning of the holiday season is a special one the weekend after Thanksgiving. Julefest will get activities started Friday in the Danish Villages with food, fun and entertainment highlighting the weekend in Elk Horn and Kimballton. Head to https://www.danishwindmill.com/event/julefest-2021/ for a schedule of events.

Full article in the NA