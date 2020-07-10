It's National Newspaper Week
2020 HAS SHOWN US WHY AMERICA NEEDS JOURNALISTS
Randy Evans, Executive Director, Iowa Freedom of Information Council, writes:
"There is one week set aside each year to salute newspapers for the important role they have played in our nation, a role that goes back to the beginning of these United States.
This year, however, waiting until October 4-10 and National Newspaper Week has been difficult, because the coronavirus pandemic and a variety of major news events across our land have tested newspapers, and our communities, in ways we might never have fathomed.
Taking stock of the contributions by newspapers, large and small, serves as an important reminder of why our Founding Fathers wrote freedom of the press into the Constitution’s Bill of Rights --- and why the theme for this year’s National Newspaper Week, “America Needs Journalists,” is so appropriate....
