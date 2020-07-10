It's National Newspaper Week

Randy Evans, Executive Director, Iowa Freedom of Information Council, writes:

"There is one week set aside each year to salute newspapers for the important role they have played in our nation, a role that goes back to the beginning of these United States.

This year, however, waiting until October 4-10 and National Newspaper Week has been difficult, because the coronavirus pandemic and a variety of major news events across our land have tested newspapers, and our communities, in ways we might never have fathomed.