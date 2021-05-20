IWCC CTE programs gaining popularity

HARLAN – Iowa Western Community College’s Shelby County Center is offering a variety of career technical education (CTE) initiatives with hopes of expansion that will include an automotive tech class in the fall in addition to its popular industrial technology and nursing programs.

Lori Stitz, Shelby County Center Director, said there are exciting happenings at the local center as Iowa’s community colleges play a key role in the economic development of their communities and education of their students.

She hopes to continue to grow the programs in partnership with area high schools.

Most recently, the center’s industrial technology program announced that it is graduating seven students this semester from its program where the students learn everything from motors and controls, circuit analysis and equipment and safety operation to industrial engineering and technical math.

“Any time students have an opportunity to learn new skills it increases their chances for success,” said Stitz.

“The goal with Career Technical Education and Career Academies is to prepare students for education beyond high school, as well as the workforce. Education and workforce initiatives provided by community colleges ensure employers have skilled workers who meet their needs.”

