IWCC to expand CTE offerings at Sh. Co. Center

HARLAN – The Harlan City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Nov. 16 on a proposal to sell the north portion of the building at 1901 Hawkeye Ave. to Iowa Western Community College for future development of a career academy.

The south half of the building is owned by IWCC, and the north half by the city and occupied currently by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry office as well as incubator space where FarmTable Procurement & Delivery resides.

Groundbreaking on the building was held October 27, 2007 with construction completed in mid-2009.

Plans are to sell the north half to IWCC for $1. IWCC has exciting plans to provide career technical education in the space through the development of a career academy.

