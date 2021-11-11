Home / Home

IWCC to expand CTE offerings at Sh. Co. Center

Thu, 11/11/2021 - 9:10am admin
City proposes selling the north portion of building to IWCC for $1
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    HARLAN – The Harlan City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Nov. 16 on a proposal to sell the north portion of the building at 1901 Hawkeye Ave. to Iowa Western Community College for future development of a career academy.
    The south half of the building is owned by IWCC, and the north half by the city and occupied currently by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry office as well as incubator space where FarmTable Procurement & Delivery resides.
    Groundbreaking on the building was held October 27, 2007 with construction completed in mid-2009.
    Plans are to sell the north half to IWCC for $1.  IWCC has exciting plans to provide career technical education in the space through the development of a career academy.

