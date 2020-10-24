IWCC names finalists for IWCC president
REGIONAL -- The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees announced this week it has selected three finalists for the presidency of Iowa Western Community College.
“I would personally like to thank the entire College community for your continued interest and support in the process to identify our next president,” said Brent Siegrist, chairman.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank each member of the Presidential Search Committee for their exceptional work and effort.”
