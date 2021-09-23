IWCC offering free CNA training for 100

REGIONAL -- Iowa Western’s Continuing Education department is partnering with local hospitals and long-term health facilities to recruit and provide free Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training for the first 100 Iowa resident applicants.

There will be training programs in Atlantic, Clarinda, Harlan, and at the main campus in Council Bluffs.

There is no cost to Iowa residents. The applicant will attend an orientation day and then their next step is to show up to their first day of class. Iowa Western offers a 75-hour class, as well as a hybrid class, which incorporates both class and lab exercises. Once the student successfully completes the class and lab, they will then take the state certification exams and be able to apply for CNA jobs immediately.

