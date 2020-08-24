Jansdatter happy to call Elk Horn her home
ELK HORN -- Her love of Danish heritage makes working at the Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn a great fit for Cheyenne Jansdatter. She is employed as the archival collections manager at the museum.
Jansdatter had spent summers since she was five-years-old visiting her dad and siblings in Copenhagen, Denmark.
“Danish was my first language and spending my summers in Denmark helped me build my fluency. I’m lucky to be able to use that skill at the museum,” said Jansdatter.
