Jazz Championships canceled

STATE -- Three area school jazz groups who qualified for the Iowa Jazz Championships next month have been notified that the event has been canceled, and will not be rescheduled.

The annual event brings 60 of the state’s finest high school jazz ensembles together for a day of music in Ames on the campus of Iowa State University. More than 1,200 students and directors, along with families and fans, attend the event.

The Harlan Community Jazz Experience, and bands from Tri-Center and Logan-Magnolia, had qualified for the event. IJC officials did say although the event isn’t being rescheduled, an alternative educational component for bands is in the works for after the COVID-19 situation has stabilized.