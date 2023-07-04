Jazz Experience places 2nd at Iowa Jazz Championships, Pella takes 1st

HARLAN — The Harlan Community High School Jazz Experience received 2nd place at the Iowa Jazz Championships Tuesday in Ames.

Outstanding Performance Awards went to Seth Anderson on trombone, Eric Torneten on trumpet and Ian Kearney on drumset. Ian Kearney also won Outstanding Performer for Class 3A.

Director Bill Kearney said this jazz season was very special for the Jazz Experience members, especially his seniors in the group.

“The Jazz Experience members have worked very hard since the end of October on preparing their songs, learning the craft of their instruments and getting ready for an occasion such as Jazz Championships,” he said. “I am so proud of their accomplishments for the entire season and their love and invested support for this great music that is jazz.”

To get to this point, the Jazz Experience had to compete in several competitive festivals for placings and rankings to qualify. Bands have to place in the top 3 of three of the competitions to qualify or get first place at the District level in February.

A total of 60 bands performed at state, 15 in each class.

Jazz Experience performed during the afternoon, before finding out they would be returning for the night finals.

“It meant a lot to compete in the night finals. I have been to the Iowa Jazz Championships twice in my high school career, and competed in both the afternoon preliminaries and the night finals both times,” said senior Eric Torneten. “The Jazz Experience obviously has a strong tradition of excellence, so to be able to continue that tradition really meant a lot. I couldn’t be prouder of what this year’s band accomplished, and I can’t wait to see how future groups continue to maintain the Harlan Jazz legacy.”