Jazz Experience qualifies for championships
HARLAN – The Harlan Jazz Experience has qualified for the Iowa Jazz Championships by placing first at the district jazz festival last month, and will perform Tuesday, April 7 on the campus of Iowa State University with hopes of securing a state title.
Performance time for Harlan Community will be 12:45 p.m.
