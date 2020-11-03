Home / Home

Jazz Experience qualifies for championships

Wed, 03/11/2020 - 12:57pm admin

    HARLAN – The Harlan Jazz Experience has qualified for the Iowa Jazz Championships by placing first at the district jazz festival last month, and will perform Tuesday, April 7 on the campus of Iowa State University with hopes of securing a state title.
    Performance time for Harlan Community will be 12:45 p.m.

 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here