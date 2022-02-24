Home / Home

Jazz Experience Qualifies for IJC

Thu, 02/24/2022 - 10:08am admin
Jazz Ensemble under wild card consideration; middle school first
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    HARLAN – The Harlan Jazz Experience has qualified for the 2022 Iowa Jazz Championships (IJC) with a first-place showing in Class 3A at the Dick Bauman District Jazz Festival held Monday, Feb. 21 in Glenwood.
    First and second place winners at districts are automatic qualifiers for IJC.  Glenwood took second place to also qualify for IJC.
    The Harlan Jazz Ensemble earned a third-place honor at the district festival, which makes the group eligible for a wild-card invitation for the jazz championships.
    The Harlan Community Middle School Band also earned first-place honors.

