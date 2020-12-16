Jazz program hoping for best despite COVID-19 challenges

HARLAN – For Harlan Community’s jazz program, the prospect of a second jazz season in a row being compromised because of the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing short of disheartening.

But like many top programs – and believe it when you hear that Harlan Community jazz is arguably among the best Iowa has to offer the past 40 years – the talented students and directors are embracing what opportunities they have been fortunate enough to have thus far, and are forging ahead with a growth mind set to play and learn music together.

All with the hope for a better 2021. And for now, there’s a desire for a quality jazz season that could even culminate with, upon qualification, some type of performance at the Iowa Jazz Championships.