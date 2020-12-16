Home / Home

Jazz program hoping for best despite COVID-19 challenges

Wed, 12/16/2020 - 5:00pm admin
Contest season likely will look vastly different
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Managing Editor

    HARLAN – For Harlan Community’s jazz program, the prospect of a second jazz season in a row being compromised because of the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing short of disheartening.
    But like many top programs – and believe it when you hear that Harlan Community jazz is arguably among the best Iowa has to offer the past 40 years – the talented students and directors are embracing what opportunities they have been fortunate enough to have thus far, and are forging ahead with a growth mind set to play and learn music together.
    All with the hope for a better 2021.  And for now, there’s a desire for a quality jazz season that could even culminate with, upon qualification, some type of performance at the Iowa Jazz Championships.

