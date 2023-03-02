Jazz students learn from professional

HARLAN – Nationally known songwriter, professional musician and educator Willie Murillo brought his expertise and talent to the Harlan Community School District for an educational clinic and master class for students in the jazz program. The day concluded with a career workshop and concert, with a song commissioned for the Harlan Community Jazz Experience group.

Throughout the day, students learned how to perform music, as well as become acquainted with the why of their participation in music.

“It opens up another window of thought and a counterpoint to what we are used to doing,” said Eli Schechinger of working with Murillo.

The workshops meant expanding on skills and learning new things.

“It means it’s giving us an opportunity because we are trying hard and are being able to do cool stuff since we’re putting in the work,” said Teagan Bissen.

HCHS band director Bill Kearney said it was a really special day.

“It means a lot for the program, the kids, the community and it was our vision to have a guest artist here,” he said. “The looks on the kids faces and the interaction and gleam in their eye getting all this insight from a guest artist was beautiful.”

Murillo said with music, it’s never about technique, it’s never a what or a how problem.

“Particularly students at this age, it’s always a why problem – why am I here, why am I in band? I believe that we have an impetus problem,” he said. “We don’t have enough students that understand why they do what they do. They might on a surface level.”

Murillo said the chasm between where they are right now and where they want to be is in reality never as big as they think it is.

“We tend to fall into groupthink,” Murillo said. “I think it’s really important to teach students how to move past hard or what they perceive as hard.