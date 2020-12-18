A Jazzy Christmas

HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School music students Jack Klitgaard, Mitchell Rueschenberg, and Jackson Lotenschtein this week have put their talents together to record a Christmas video for the community. The selection of holiday tunes will be provided to the local long term care facilities, and will be available on Harlan Municipal Utilities and Farmers Mutual Cooperative Telephone Company public access channels, as well as during lunch at the high school. Check it out directly at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YpcFITgjO-Y&feature=youtu.be.