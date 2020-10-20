Jesus Christ SUPERSTAR One Last Time



(Photos by Bob Bjoin)

A very surprised Dr. Don, Laurel and Jack Klitgaard when the HCHS Marching Band showed up at their home for a special concert early Wednesday morning, Oct. 14.



(Photos by Bob Bjoin)

Jack, a senior at Harlan Community High School, is remote learning for safety and health reasons during this COVID-19 pandemic as Don undergoes chemotherapy treatment for Stage 4 Colon Cancer. He’s a long-time band member and didn’t participate this fall, so the band came to him for one final concert where he was able to perform.



(Photos by Bob Bjoin)

Band members and staff also provided a signed card for the family.