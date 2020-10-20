Jesus Christ SUPERSTAR One Last Time
HARLAN – To hear Mitch Osborn tell the account of the 1984 Harlan Community Cyclone state football championship will give you goosebumps.
The now-retired, long-time athletic director and still basketball coach at HCHS has shared the excitement of that day before, many times. On this crisp and breezy morning framed by a picturesque sunrise with a rural Iowa backdrop, it amounted to a history lesson for the approximately 85 members of the HCHS Marching Band.
Many of them admittedly didn’t know the narrative behind Jesus Christ Superstar, the exciting tune the band has played countless times during the past 36 years at athletic contests to fire up the crowd and players on the field or court. It’s become sort of a school anthem for the Harlan Community.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)