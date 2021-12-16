Joe Jennings’ remains home from Mexico

HARLAN – Joe Jennings’ cremated remains finally have been returned to the United States following weeks of negotiations with Mexican government and hospital officials.

Teresa Jennings said Joe’s remains are back in Iowa, arriving at a funeral home in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Dec. 8, approximately four weeks after he died from COVID-19 while vacationing in Cancun.

Funeral plans are being made for after the holidays, Teresa said. It will be held on a Saturday so Teresa’s brother can officiate, she said.

“Joe finally made it back to this country and our funeral home in Council Bluffs yesterday afternoon,” Teresa said last week. “It took a long time but he’s finally back on U.S. soil.”

