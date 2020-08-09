Johnson: So far, so good at HCS as school year begins
HARLAN – Harlan Community School District’s year is off to a great start, with administration and staff working diligently to keep students safe in the middle of a COVID-10 pandemic that constantly threatens to cut in-person schooling short in Iowa and nationwide.
Those words come from HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson, who said the first couple of weeks of hybrid learning at the middle and high school levels and full in-person learning at the elementary level have gone “exceptionally well.”
“We were very pleased with the way that the kids and the parents followed the new guidelines,” Johnson said.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)