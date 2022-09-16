Joined as one, they got the job done

SHELBY COUNTY — Shelby County voters in the Harlan Community School District approved a $22.9 million bond issue in a special election held Tuesday, September 13.

Unofficial results provided by Mark Maxwell, Shelby County Commissioner of Elections, show Proposition TD (the bond) passed with 1003 yes votes (60.31%) to 660 no votes (39.69%).

The second measure, Proposition TE (The Revenue Purpose Statement), passed by 1,104 yes (67.24%) to 538 no votes (32.76%).

HCSD Superintendent Dr. Jenny Barnett said, “Harlan Community School District is extremely thankful to the communities of Corley, Defiance, Earling, Harlan, Jacksonville, Panama, Portsmouth, and Westphalia for showing your support for our students and staff. We are excited to include our staff in the next phase of designing the facility upgrades and we can’t wait to see the next generation of Harlan students take advantage of your generosity.”

The District will now proceed with renovations and upgrades to all four buildings on HCSD campus, tentatively beginning in the summer of 2023.

The project will provide accessible playground at the elementary campus; a new facility at the intermediate school; air conditioning in the middle school gym; and renovations to the high school auditorium, classrooms, science room, and media center. Required maintenance will take place at the primary, middle and high schools.

“My kids are in the school system and I think the school needs updates for a better education,” said James Sheehan of Harlan after he voted at the C.G. Therkildsen Activity Center Tuesday morning.

The school district will contribute $9.1 million from its state funding toward completion of the projects.