Judges on ballot for re-election
STATE – Shelby Countians will find a list of judges and Supreme Court justices on their general election ballots.
While Iowa judges are appointed, not elected, they do face public retention votes, and those heading to the polls this year will be able to cast a vote on whether or not to keep them in office.
Four of the state’s Iowa Supreme Court justices, four Court of Appeals judges, and a number of district court and district associate judges are on the ballot in Iowa this year.
Shelby Countians will cast retention votes for Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, and those district and associate district court judges in the local judicial district they represent.
