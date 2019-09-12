Julefest 2019!
ELK HORN -- Julefest was once again considered a huge success last weekend in the Danish villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton. One of the highlights was the annual Polar Run. Pictured above are the participants in the event. At right, Nathan Steen of Bellevue, NE dressed up as Olaf from Frozen for the run. (Photos by Lori Christensen)
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95