Julefest in Elk Horn, Kimballton this weekend
ELK HORN/KIMBALLTON -- Getting into the holiday spirit is easy in the Danish Villages. Celebrated the weekend after Thanksgiving, the 43rd Julefest offers visitors a way to kick start the Christmas season.
For 43 years, this magical festival has warmed hearts and provided a way to celebrate all things Danish. Julefest promises an array of traditional foods, drinks and tasty treats such as pastries, wine, glögg, and pebbernødder. Search for unique Christmas presents and decorations at gift shops and specialty stores, in both towns. Make the most of a winter’s day – tour the newly reconstructed Danish Windmill, enjoy the latest exhibits at the Museum of Danish America. Father Christmas will be in the Villages on Saturday and will help kick off the 5K Naughty or Nisse Polar Run.
