Junkin in June returns for a second year

HARLAN — Junkin in June is back for its second year with a new twist. Roughly 70% of the proceeds from the event will be donated to send teens to the Champions 4 Christ youth camp in Branson, MO. This camp is five days long and combines fun activities and powerful messages with the goal of bringing teens closer to God.

The 2nd Annual Junkin in June will take place on June 10. Junkin In June is a one-day flea market-style event held at 2002 Chatburn Avenue.

Andy Ahrenholtz with Total Contracting has always enjoyed collecting and selling ‘junk,’ especially after his father gave him a corner space in his office to work out of. The pair frequent farm sales and flea markets and even buy storage units full of stuff to dig out, repair and then sell.

Historically, Harlan doesn’t have any events similar to Junkin in June. There are not any antique stores in town, and that is what inspired Ahrenholtz to start Junkin in June here in town.

“Last year, we decided just to get the ball rolling,” Ahrenholtz said, “We’d have it on the same weekend as the Harlan Citywide Garage Sale, which is very popular here.”

Vendors bring in a variety of things to sell, such as antiques, homemade art and wood projects. Vendors are able to rent out spots for $25.

This year Ahrenholtz hopes to spend more time connecting with the vendors to build relationships.

“I’m hoping to go actually look at other people’s stuff because I didn’t have the opportunity last year and maybe get to know them (the vendors) a little bit better,” Ahrenholtz said.

Last year was very successful, Ahrenholtz said. He had 32 vendors last year and hopes to get up to 50 in the upcoming years.

“My goal would be to have over 100 vendors and go down the fairgrounds,” Ahrenholtz said. “That would be my long-term goal.”