Just Donate to Harlan Community Music Boosters

The Harlan Community Music Boosters Association (HCMBA) supports all band and vocal programs by providing funding for uniforms, instrument repairs, music and much more! Once again this year, the HCMBA will be hosting their annual “Just Donate” fundraiser. Parents, students, and other supporters will be traveling around the district on Sunday, March 26 from 2-6pm collecting donations for the school’s music programs. Inserted into the Newspaper on March 21 and 24 you will find donation envelopes. You can work ahead and get your donation ready so when someone stops by to collect you can quickly and easily contribute. If you are not planning to be home, your envelope can be dropped off at Pexton Pharmacy during business hours, mailed to HCMBA, PO Box 134, Harlan, IA 51537, or donations can be made online at cyclonemusic.org.