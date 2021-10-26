K-9 Champions

HARLAN – The Shelby County Sheriff Department’s two K-9 officers earned top honors at the annual Heart of America Police Dog Association’s (HAPDA) certification event held recently in Ankeny.

K-9 Odin, with handler Nathan Pigsley, earned the master tracker award while K-9 Corty, with handler Braden Quist, was awarded for patrol case of the year and first place detector dog.

Master tracker means Odin is the best tracking dog in the region, comprised of Iowa and surrounding states, and Corty was honored for being able to detect the odor and presence of narcotics the best among the K-9 officers participating in the events. Corty also was recognized for a case he was involved in to help apprehend a suspect.

“Pretty proud of that,” said Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross. “Our guys put a lot of time in with their dogs. They go above and beyond.”

Full article in the Tribune.

