K-9 Corty is on the mend following surgery

SHELBY COUNTY – Shelby County Sheriff Department’s K-9 Officer Corty is recovering from surgery to repair injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Sheriff Neil Gross said Corty was injured during a call for service. He was tracking suspects of a stolen vehicle and after apprehending the suspects, Corty’s foot got caught during a lunge, resulting in tearing both his ACL and meniscus.

Corty had surgery to repair the injuries on August 22. Sheriff Gross said “After he is all fixed up, he should not be able to reinjure that area of the leg again.”

K-9 Corty is six years old and has served Shelby County for over four years. He and fellow Shelby County K-9 Odin earned top honors at the annual Heart of America Police Dog Association’s (HAPDA) certification event held in Ankeny last fall.

Corty is currently at home healing and focusing on rest and therapy. Sheriff Gross stated, “It is our belief with his energy and drive, that he will be back to full strength and working the streets within four months. We want to give him the appropriate amount of time and rehab to fully heal from his injury, but trying to keep Corty off of patrol will be tough.”

“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the citizens of Shelby County for all their support and donations over the years,” Sheriff Gross said.

“This program is operational because of you.”