Kasperbauer attends Food Prize Iowa Institute
HARLAN – The World Food Prize Foundation hosted its ninth-annual Iowa Youth Institute (IYI) on April 27 featuring the participation of 264 students and 110 teachers from 93 Iowa high schools, including Tianna Kasperbauer from Harlan Community High School.
This virtual, day-long event was the first of its kind for the IYI supported by more than 90 experts from across Iowa.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)