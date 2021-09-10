Kasperbauer breaks two school records in Cyclone win
ADEL -- Harlan Community QB Teagon Kasperbauer set two single-game school records Friday night with 432 passing yards and 7 TD passes in the Cyclones' 58-30 win at ADM. Joey Moser, Connor Frame & Aidan Hall all surpassed 100 yards receiving as No. 1 HCHS improved to 7-0. Frame led the way with three TD receptions and also picked up an ADM onside kick and returned it 49 yards to the house.
Kasperbauer's two school records broke the following single-game marks: Preston Mulligan threw for 416 yards vs. Glenwood in 2018 and Joel Osborn twice threw for six touchdowns in 2003.
