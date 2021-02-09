Kearney, Schleimer selected for UNL Marching Band

LINCOLN, NE -- Congratulations to 2021 Harlan Community School band alumni Devin Kearney and Griffin Schleimer for being accepted to the University of Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Band.

The musicians had to endure two rounds of auditions before the final roster was posted.

Schleimer (right) and Kearney both made the top trumpet rank in the Cornhusker Marching Band. While at HCHS they were involved in multiple music groups including marching band, concert band, pep band, and jazz band. (Photo contributed)