Kearney thrilled to lead strong HCS jazz program

HARLAN – Bill Kearney will take over the helm of the tradition-rich Harlan Community Jazz Program in 2021-22, with plans to continue the standard of excellence while building on music education for the students involved.

Kearney, who will be in his sixth year as high school band director, will step in as jazz band sponsor directing the Harlan Jazz Experience following the resignation of Ryan Meyer, and will be assisted by Tom Cronin, who will direct the Harlan Jazz Ensemble. New middle school band director Matthew Polson will direct middle school jazz.

“I’m excited,” Kearney said. “I’m stepping into some big shoes in terms of responsibilities and tradition, but I’ll step in in stride because I’ve been connected to the jazz program even before I was employed here as a teacher.”

Kearney was a volunteer director for the Harlan Jazz Ensemble, one of the district’s competition groups, for two years before being hired as high school band director.

In the five years he has been at HCHS, he has kept himself connected with the students in jazz band as well, driving the bus to competitions, assisting with movement at competitions, interacting with the kids and helping with set ups and quick fixes.

Full article in the NA!

