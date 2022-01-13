Kelly announces Senate bid; suing Sec. of State

HARLAN – Stephen P. Kelly, Harlan, has announced his candidacy for Iowa Senate District 6 in 2022, with a tough-on-crime platform, specifically sex offender and animal abuse violators, coupled with increased support for local and state law enforcement.

Kelly, who plans to run as an independent with no party affiliation, said he sees those issues as among the many he can address at the state level as a state senator.

“These days our hard-working law enforcement personnel are in sincere need of much more firm legal protections from our state lawmakers, and should most certainly not ever be afraid to do their jobs,” Kelly said.

“Our law enforcement personnel should obtain legal protections as to being able to defend and protect themselves upon a felony stop. Now days where is safety for our law enforcement?”

