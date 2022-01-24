Kenkel named chairman of 2022 county supervisors
COUNTY – Steve Kenkel has been named chairman of the Shelby County Board of Supervisors this year, and will preside over a board that is currently working diligently to prepare next year’s budget.
Kenkel is joined on the board by supervisors Darin Haake and Charles Parkhurst.
Kenkel was unanimously elected chairman while Parkhurst was unanimously elected vice-chairman of the 2022 board.
