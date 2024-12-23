Kenkel presides over final Supervisors meeting

SHELBY COUNTY — After serving on the Shelby County Board of Supervisors for 12 years, Chairman Steve Kenkel presided over his final meeting Tuesday.

He was first elected to the Board in 2012, and has served as Board Chairman in 2014, 20117, 2020, 2022 ,2023, and 2024. He chose not to run for re-election earlier this year, and his term will end December 31.

“This has been an awesome ride,” Kenkel said prior to closing the meeting.

Kenkel has been a key player in Shelby County’s CO2 pipeline battle and led the Supervisors to passing a zoning ordinance in 2022 which stipulates the proximity of hazardous liquid pipelines to residences, and insists the pipeline company provide an emergency response plan in the event of a pipeline rupture. Shelby County was the first County in Iowa to pass a zoning ordinance, which provided a blueprint for similar ordinances in other counties along the pipeline route.

Sherri Webb, whose family owns a multi-generational Century Farm in Shelby County, called Kenkel “a truly dedicated Supervisor who loves Shelby County.”

“So many landowners in this state envy us in Shelby County because our Board— and especially Steve— has taken their oath seriously and passed an ordinance to protect the people, livestock, wildlife, and economic development in our County. To be sued when you are being responsible and doing your job is a sad statement about how wrong Summit and this pipeline is. I don’t think this county can ever thank Steve enough for the time he spends on county business.”

Kenkel admitted the pipeline battle was one of the greatest challenges during his stint as a Supervisor. “Fighting for public health, property rights and local control through land use and zoning ordinances has been beyond challenging. With Shelby County being at ground zero for Summit’s intimidating lawsuits, one would think a lawsuit would arise from one not doing their job, not for trying,” he said.

Kenkel acknowledged the local and state officials he has worked with throughout the years. “I have been blessed to collaborate with many community and state leaders who were open to change, and who understood the value of team efforts.”

The team effort led to both the creation of a countywide EMS Ambulance System and the unification law enforcement partnership with the Harlan Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross said, “His involvement in the merger was mostly his trust and insight. He trusted those who were in positions to make those decisions would do their best. He was also a ‘yes’ vote on the county’s side of things to allow this to happen, as I believe he saw the benefits to it as well. His service to the county and ability to work with an open mind with department heads has been crucial to the betterment of the county.”

“He has been a great leader who continually strived to do what was best for the citizens,” he added.

When Shelby County was struck by a tornado in April 2024, Kenkel worked diligently with state and federal elected officials to provide assistance to those whose homes and farms were destroyed. His work with Governor Kim Reynolds following the tornado created a new statewide interest buy-down program for farmers affected by natural disasters.

“The challenge associated with helping tornado victims connect the dots in addressing their unmet financial needs was eye opening,” Kenkel said. “The devastation in our rural community exposed a broken system at the federal level. I wish I could have done more for them. They deserve better.”

He noted the additional challenge of trying to build and balance an annual budget, while at the same time trying to maintain the quality services Shelby County residents expect and deserve. Shelby County currently has the second lowest ending fund balance in the state.

Kenkel said he was fortunate to collaborate with Supervisors who did not have an agenda. “We worked together to do what was best for the county and its residents.”

He said he will miss the relationships he fostered with board members, elected officials, department heads, staff, and the engagement with the public.

“He raised the bar,” fellow Supervisor Bryce Schaben said, calling Kenkel “a difference-maker”.

Kenkel said he plans to spend more time enjoying his family, traveling more, and focusing on his hobbies. d “No, I do not plan to build another corn museum! I promised my family one was enough,” he joked. While many have suggested he run for a state public office, he said, “That is not on my bucket list at this time.”

Kenkel will continue to be involved with the CO2 pipeline issue, and said he will help with incoming Supervisor Mike Kolbe’s transition onto the Board.

“Thank you to all residents of Shelby County for giving me the opportunity and support to serve you for the past 12 years.”