Kenneth Eugene Kohl, 75

Kenneth Eugene Kohl, son of Julius and Georgia (Nixon) Kohl, was born on November 27, 1946 in Neola, Iowa. He graduated from Avo-Ha High School in 1964. On June 14, 2007, he was united in marriage to Patti Herrick at the Audubon County Courthouse in Audubon, Iowa.

Kenneth started working at the age of 16, when he worked at an Alfalfa Mill and then for Bud Carsten on his farmstead. He went on to start his own Tractor/Farm Machinery painting business retiring when he was around 70 years of age. He loved car shows, 50s and 60s country music and stock racing. He entered his red 1959 Chevy pickup and his 1980 Chevy Caprice car into a few shows winning a couple trophies. He even dabbled in being a car show judge. He enjoyed his trip to Graceland with Patti and they drove his 1980 Chevy Caprice.

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Kenneth passed away at CHI Health Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska having attained the age of 75 years, 9 months and 12 days. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Alma and Clyde.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Patti Kohl of Avoca, Iowa; sister Delores Bolte of Council Bluffs, Iowa; sisters-in-law Linda Kohl of Harlan, Iowa; Mary Strong of Omaha, Nebraska; Lorri Putnam of Joplin, Missouri; brother-in-law Richard Herrick of Charles City, Iowa; other family and friends.

A 2:00 PM funeral service was held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca with Pastor Bob Sieck officiating. Clifford Young, Chuck Madden, Tom O’Neill, Rodney Griffen, Ronnie Schunning and LeRoy Osbahr served as casket bearers. Interment was held at the Harlan Cemetery in Harlan, Iowa.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.