Kids Count Initiative says county child health indicators remain positive

COUNTY – The well-being of Shelby County children continues to be better than average, according to the National Kids Count Initiative sponsored by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Comparatively, Shelby County’s children fare better than their counterparts across the state and nation, report numbers indicate.

As a state, for the third year in a row, Iowa ranks high -- third nationally in the 2019 Kids Count report on child well-being, up two spots from the position the state held in 2018. The report compares and ranks the 50 states on 16 child and family well-being indicators in four separate areas.