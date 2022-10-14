Kids in the Village cares for young ones

ELK HORN — It can get noisy, but joyful at the Kids in the Village Day Care. Some kids cry while others cheerfully play with the toy in their hand. Others get a bottle while another’s diaper is changed.

It’s all in a day’s work for those at Kids in the Village in Elk Horn. The non-profit day care center has up to 35 children who attend at various times. They began in June after a four-year process to get started. Students come from Elk Horn, Kimballton, Exira, Audubon, Walnut and other areas, as well.

“The thing I’m most proud about is how the community had a goal, set it and achieved it,” said Nikki Bricker, on-site supervisor. “Every day I’m getting more kids.”

