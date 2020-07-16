Kiesel elected to Shelby City Council
SHELBY -- Rick Kiesel received 58 votes in the special election Tuesday, July 7 to fill a vacant seat on the Shelby City Council.
The unofficial results has Kiesel the winner, with Patty Welsh earning 46 votes.
The city council vacancy became open upon the unexpected death of Donavon Dontje. Once the vote totals are certified and Kiesel declared the official winner, he will serve the remainder of the term through 2023.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)