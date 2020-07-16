Home / Home

Kiesel elected to Shelby City Council

Thu, 07/16/2020 - 8:00am admin

    SHELBY -- Rick Kiesel received 58 votes in the special election Tuesday, July 7 to fill a vacant seat on the Shelby City Council.
    The unofficial results has Kiesel the winner, with Patty Welsh earning 46 votes.
    The city council vacancy became open upon the unexpected death of Donavon Dontje.  Once the vote totals are certified and Kiesel declared the official winner, he will serve the remainder of the term through 2023.

