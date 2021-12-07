Kimballton’s Muller 6th at weightlifting nationals

KIMBALLTON – Bella Muller, 14, finished sixth in the nation out of 18 competitors at the USA Olympic Weightlifting Youth Nationals Competition held June 25-July 4 in Detroit, MI.

Muller, the daughter of Ilee and Michael Muller and a freshman-to-be at Elk Horn-Kimballton High School this fall, is among the best young weightlifters in the country and has lofty goals of making the Olympic weightlifting team in future years.

It was last year when Muller saw herself competing at an elite level after placing sixth in her division at the national championships held December 3. Fast forward to the 2021 championships held earlier this month, and Muller continues to be on the right track.

Muller competed in the 14/15 age group this year and 59 kilo (129.8 pound) weight class. She made six of six lifts, with her top lift in the snatch event being 55 kilos (approximately 121 pounds) and in the clean and jerk event 67 kilos (approximately 147.4 pounds). She finished with a 122 kilo total (268.4 pounds).

