HARLAN – Students in the Harlan Community Elementary Schools are bringing their kindness initiatives to the community at large.

The 2020-21 version of the Harlan Elementary Kindness Club got off to a slow start this year as the group analyzed how best to work within COVID-19 protocols. Hopes are now that the weather is warming and spring is near, the student kindness efforts can be shared with the community as well.

“After much debate, we decided to limit it to just fifth graders this year,” said Courtney King-Crum, elementary school counselor.

“Due to COVID precautions, we had to get creative on what were safe ways to spread kindness.”

The group began with small activities for the teachers.

“We did a Kindness Cart for teachers full of coffee, hot chocolate, water, snacks, and other goodies,” said King-Crum. “We did candy grams for random students with kind messages on them.

“We did Secret Santa and the Santas delivered random treats and nice notes.”

King-Crum said the students have been challenged to do random acts of kindness within the classroom, and have given small prizes or rewards when people are caught spreading kindness.

“Recently, we held a design search for one of our members to design our next t-shirt,” she said. “It was designed by Aubrey Petsche, one of our fifth-grade members.”

The t-shirts help to fund all the projects during the school year.

“We are looking to branch out into the community to spread kindness as the weather is warming up,” King-Crum said. “We have discussed raking leaves for the elderly or helping with outdoor clean-up.”

Anyone who would like some help can contact King-Crum at the elementary school at 712-755-2725, or via email at ckingcrum@hcsdcyclones.com