Kinney named fourth president of IWCC
REGIONAL -- The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Daniel Kinney as the fourth president of the storied institution during a meeting Nov. 16.
Kinney, who served 11 years as president of Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, replaces his father, Dr. Dan Kinney, who is retiring after serving 26 years as president.
