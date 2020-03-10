Home / Home

Kitchen safety theme for 2020 National Fire Prevention Week

Sat, 10/03/2020 - 8:00am admin
By: 
By Bob Bjoin Managing Editor

    COUNTY – Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen is the theme for Fire Prevention Week, October 4-10, as sponsored by local fire departments and the The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 95 years.
    This year’s focus on cooking fire safety is supported by findings from NFPA’s newly released U.S. Home Cooking Fires report, which shows that cooking is the leading cause of U.S. home fires and home fire injuries; nearly half (49 percent) of all U.S. home fires are caused by cooking activities.

 

